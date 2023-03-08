Turtle Creek Stadium Is Bringing Big Comedy Names to Traverse City

Turtle Creek Stadium continues to knock their summer events out of the park.

They recently announced they’ll be hosting Bert Kreischer’s “Fully Loaded Comedy Festival” with a big lineup of popular comics.

The stadium says they’re sticking to their plan to bring headliner events to Pit Spitters park.

Season pass holder and sponsor pre-tickets go on sale Thursday morning at 10 a.m., with general public sales available on Friday.

“36 games as you can imagine goes by pretty quickly, so we’ve got to figure out a way to position ourselves to bring other exciting opportunities to the facility. So our focus here at the Pit Spitters is to enhance the community experience by bringing more marquee events to Traverse City. We are one of 16 ballparks that are going to get to showcase this lineup,” said Jacqueline Holm, Pit Spitters general manager.

Some big names coming to the June event include Tiffany Haddish and Jay Pharoah.