Today in History: UFOs Spotted in Western Michigan by Hundreds of People

FILE PHOTO: An AP image from Congressional hearings on UFOs. This is NOT footage of the Michigan incident.

March 8, 1994, is a day hundreds of people in Michigan will never forget: They all saw UFOs.

Not necessarily aliens, but unidentified flying objects.

On that day, more than 300 people reported seeing UFOs in 42 Michigan counties near the Lake Michigan shoreline. Calls came in from Ludington all the way down the lake to Indiana.

People who saw the UFOs reported them as being like flickering Christmas lights, and that there were five or six objects. And it wasn’t just normal citizens who saw them, the National Weather Service radar at Muskegon County Airport also picked up the unusual activity.

A Holland police officer was recorded saying: “Witnesses are seeing five or six objects, some cylindrically shaped, circles with blue, red, white and green lights. We’ve had reports from south Holland and over in northern Allegan County. Lots of lights moving all over the place.”

Media outlets noticed, too, including TV news, The Detroit Free Press and The Chicago Tribune. And not too long ago, Netflix revisited the incident in its “Unsolved Mysteries” show.

After the incident, the Mutual UFO Network, aka MUFON, interviewed witnesses and documented everything they could relating to the sightings. The group ruled out explanations such as gas, weather balloons, stars, satellites and the like.

In recent years, the U.S. government has admitted to UFOs (and recently we had those weird balloons, one of which was shot down in Lake Huron), but they stop short of calling them extraterrestrial. They’re simply unidentified.