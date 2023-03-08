Mysterious Snow Balls Appear Near Cheboygan

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Snow Balls

Woah! Did you see that? Viewers Adam Schulz, Steve Crusoe and Diane LaHaie saw mysterious balls of snow appear in Cheboygan recently.

Often called snow rollers, the secret behind these formations is the mixture of wind and snow. The snow has to be light and wet, with just the right amount of moisture.

The winds also need to be strong, but not too strong.

Advertisement

A small ball of snow gets rolling due to the wind and picks up the wet snow as it rolls.

With a solid wind, the ball keeps picking up snow until the ball is too heavy to be pushed by the wind anymore or hits something to stop its movement.

Because of the very specific conditions, spotting them is rare so take in the sight if you can!