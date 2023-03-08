Multi-Car Crash Kills at Least 1 in Green Lake Township

First responders are on scene at a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Riley Road and Gonder Road in Green Lake Township.

Troopers have confirmed that at least one person was killed. They say a pickup truck ran a stop sign, hitting an SUV.

They say the driver of the pickup truck was killed, and the driver of the SUV was seriously injured. A second SUV was caught up in the crash, but troopers say the driver of that car only received minor injuries.

We will have more information on this developing story as we learn more.