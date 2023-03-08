Midland County Crash Takes One Life

A two-car crash took took the life of Karen Jo Hoerger, 56, of Midland Tuesday afternoon, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Poseyville Road and East Ashby Road in Midland Township.

The sheriff’s office says that Karen was turning north onto South Poseyville Road from East Ashby Road when a Ford F-250 pickup truck failed to stop at the red light. The truck driven by an 18-year-old male from Midland crashed into Karen’s Jeep Compass.

Karen was taken from the scene with EMS and was later pronounced dead due to injuries from the crash. The 18-year-old driver and 20-year-old passenger appeared to have no injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, there appeared to be no evidence that drugs or alcohol were a factor. Toxicology results will be sent for a final report and reviewed by the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office personnel were assisted at the scene by the Midland City Police Department, Midland Township Fire Department, and MyMichigan EMS.