Michigan Dems Vote to Repeal 1931 Abortion Ban

On Wednesday, the Michigan legislature voted to repeal the state’s 1931 abortion ban.

The ban made it a felony to provide an abortion unless it was necessary to keep the mother alive.

It also prohibited the sale of abortion-causing drugs unless they were prescribed by a doctor who provided sufficient documentation to the providing pharmacy.

While sections of the law were found unconstitutional, if it stayed in place, it could provide a strong foundation for future anti-abortion legislation.

In a statement regarding the repeal, Attorney General Dana Nessel said “today’s repeal of this antiquated law is a victory for millions of Michigan residents who, like myself, value bodily integrity and personal freedom. I am grateful that our legislators are listening to the will of the voters who passed Proposition 3 this past fall with overwhelming support.”