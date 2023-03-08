Meals on Mission: Traditional Shrimp and Grits

Ingredients:

Shirmp

Diced Sausage

Diced Onions

celery

Colored Peppers

Grits

Butter

Lemon Juice

Pepper Sauce

Stock

Directions:

Start the stove and heat a knob of butter in a pan. Add “The trinity” of vegetables: diced onions, celery, and tri-colored peppers to the pan. Let those cook down until almost translucent.

On the side, make your grits with stock and water. Let the stock and water come to a boil before slowly adding the grits. Let the grits absorb the moisture. Then add lemon juice, knob of butter, and a “two shots” of cayenne pepper sauce. You can also add parsley.

Back to the pan of vegetables! Add in diced sausage, and cayenne and pepper sauce. Let the vegetables become translucent before adding the liquids. This prevents them from being tough.

Once they are ready, add the shrimp to the pan. Cook until the shrimp is pink. Start adding in more liquid (stock) and continue to watch the shrimp turn pink.

Let the liquid cook and reduce down, add more parsley.

It is now ready to serve! Place grits in the bottom of a bowl and add the shrimp mixture to the top.