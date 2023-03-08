Kalkaska Community Members Honored for Their Contributions

The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation recognized Kalkaska residents for their contributions to the community.

This year’s Citizen of the Year went to Jack Tanner, a retired rear admiral for the U.S. Maritime Service.

The Kalkaska Business of the Year is Woodland Creek Furniture. Both winners were selected after being nominated to the Community Foundation.

“It’s very rewarding after all these years to finally see the roots have grown. The community has been wonderful to work with as we have grown and added more buildings in kalkaska. Just a heartfelt thank you,” said Rob Evina, co-owner of Woodland Creek Furniture.

The winners will be honored at the 53rd Annual Kalkaska Luncheon on Apr. 25.