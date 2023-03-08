Citizens Object at Sewer Board Meeting in Manistee County

The Two Lakes Sewer Authority meeting was standing-room only as people shared their growing concerns and frustrations with a sewer project.

The proposed sewer project for the Village of Bear Lake and three other townships has a projected $60 million price tag, but as residents found out, some of their objections won’t mean a thing.

Brian Devilling, a Bear Lake resident, was one of the people who went to the meeting.

“There’s a possibility that those objections might be rejected, which I think would be very disappointing, because a lot of folks have put a lot of time into getting people to object,” said Devilling.

He said tensions were understandably high after word got around that people’s objections over the project might not legally count. If 20% of the township objected, the project could be dropped.

When a sewer board member read a letter from the group’s attorney that said that the objections carry no legal weight because it’s too early in the process, people were upset.

“They said you just needed to object at or before the public hearing on the project. And we are before the public hearing on the project now,” said Devilling.

The letter went on to say that recent fake letters that were made to look like they were mailed out by the township and village clerks were filled with erroneous information. That also played a factor.

Devilling said he was disappointed when the fake letters surfaced, it muddied the waters.

“That’s the problem. Because if you sent in an objection, you know, I think folks are smart enough to realize what they’re doing. And if they sent an objection, they opposed the project and their voices should be heard,” said Devilling.

A Two Lakes Board Authority member said the board hasn’t even filed the grant application with the USDA to see how much funding they will get. It’s too soon to object to a project before the exact amount of the project is known, but for residents like Devilling, he said they know enough.

“I think at this point, we know that even the minimum cost, even with a 75% USDA grant, it’s too much. And I think we also know that water quality is outstanding on Portage Lake and Bear Lake, and it’s not worth the price tag,” said Devilling.

Also Wednesday, a key player in the sewer project is stepping down as chairman of the sewer board. David Meister says his presence was becoming a distraction, and he wants the project to be able to move forward.

Meister resigned from the board at the Wednesday meeting, but he says he’ll stay on as Onekama Township supervisor.