Boil Water Advisory For All Of Rogers City

Effective March 8, all of Rogers City water customers are on a boil water advisory.

It is a precautionary measure due to a temporary loss of pressure in the system caused by a ruptured water main.

You can continue using the water for laundry and bathing. Any water intended for drinking and cooking should be boiled for at least one minute before consumption.

The advisory will be in effect until it is verified as safe and bacteria-free.

The Rogers City Water department apologizes for the inconvenience.