Axios HR Employees Give Back to Safe Harbor Shelter in Traverse City

A group of human resource specialists is showing what it means to help out the community.

Employees of Axios HR got together for a volunteer event Wednesday at the Safe Harbor Shelter in Traverse City.

Every quarter, the company makes a decides on a client to volunteer and raise money for. On Wednesday, Safe Harbor received $1,000 along with help cleaning, organizing and making repairs.

“We chose Safe Harbor because they are non-profit, and just all the services that they provide to the community. We knew that they would be someone that would be in need of help. Having this opportunity to volunteer means a lot to me. I enjoy helping people. It’s why I’m in human resources,” said Joy Stehlik of Axios HR.

Safe Harbor is always accepting volunteers, and you can find out more on their website.