Turtle Creek Casino Gives Relay for Life Over $3,400 for Cash in on Kindness

A new month means another Cash in on Kindness at Turtle Creek Casino in Traverse City.

The program was started as a way to give back to the community, and so far they’ve raised $126,000 to help various causes.

This month’s recipient was Relay for Life, a movement that’s focused on attacking cancer through raising awareness or giving donations.

They were given just over $3,400.

“It’s a passion that I’ve had for over 30 years,” Diane Denoyer, Relay for life, said. “My dad was able to have one of those experimental drugs that were found and he was able to live on additional 30 years because of that one shot that was given to us by the Research of the American Cancer Society.”

Relay for Life will be hosting an event at the Grand Traverse Mall June 10 and 11.