Traverse City Horse Shows Keeps Partnership With Local Tribes, Casinos

An announcement was made about the Traverse City Horse Shows Tuesday.

They’ll be continuing their long standing partnership with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and the Grand Traverse Resort and Casinos.

The multi-year deal is meant to celebrate the culture of the grand Traverse Band while also connecting horse show competitors and spectators.

It will also help to increase tourism for its 13 week run.

“Relationship s like this are what you can build on. So it’s very valuable to have partnerships like the tribe and be very supportive of what we’re doing,” Matthew Morrissey, TC Horse Shows Event Director, said.

The Traverse City Horse Shows run from the beginning of June until mid-September.