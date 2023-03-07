Traverse City Commissioners Meeting to Discuss Holding Public Hearing on Expanding Brown Bridge Quiet Area

The Brown Bridge Quiet Area could be expanding, but Traverse City Commissioners have to meet first.

At Monday’s meeting, commissioners discussed the possibility of purchasing hundreds of acres around the Brown Bridge Quiet Area to expand it.

They are deciding between acquiring either a 300-acre parcel of land, a 228-acre parcel of land, or they may purchase both parcels for a combined 528 acres. However, the commission still has to decide if that’s something they want to move forward with.

Commissioners will decide whether or not to hold a public hearing on the possible expansion at their next meeting next week.