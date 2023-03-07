Today in History: Congress Ordered New Soo Lock Built Because of WW2

Soo Locks Aerial picture of the Soo Locks (downriver view). US Army Corps of Engineers photo

On March 7, 1942, only months after Pearl Harbor was attacked, the U.S. Congress ordered a new lock in the Soo Locks.

The new lock was to replace the old Weitzel Lock so it could accommodate freighters and other ocean-going vessels needed for the war effort. The new lock would be name the MacArthur Lock, named after war hero General Douglas MacArthur.

New locks generally took years to build (the Weitzel Lock had taken eight years!), but Congress was understandably in a hurry because of World War II, and construction began on Sept. 1, 1942, and dedication ceremonies incredibly were held the next summer, on July 11, 1943.

And here’s a fun fact for you trivia fans out there: The first ship through the new lock was the SS Carl D. Bradley.

The MacArthur Lock is 800 feet long, 80 feet wide and 29.5 feet deep.