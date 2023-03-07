Family Fun with Enchantment on Ice

9&10′s Eric Brazeal catches up with Ellie Kolb to talk about the upcoming family friendly event at the Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City.

Ellie is the Executive Directors and Ice Show Director at the Traverse City Figure Skating Club. She has skated with Disney on Ice for five years and brings her knowledge and passion back to the community by helping to organize ice shows and teach other skaters.

Ellie tells us how we can skate into an enchanting night with skaters from the Traverse City Skating Club and the Learn to Skate Program.

The shows include stories of Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Tangled, and Encanto.

After the show, take the opportunity to get your picture taken with your favorite character!

The night also includes chances to buy merchandise such as light up crowns, roses, and butterfly glasses. You will also get the chance to win free learn to skate classes during for the spring session.

The cost of tickets is $20 per ticket. You can also get a table of 4 seated on the ice (Must be 12 years and older) for $160 with beverages and snacks provided.

Tickets are available for:

Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, March 11 at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are presale only and will not be sold at the doors. To get your tickets, head to MyNorthTickets.com.

For more about their programs and information on how to join, head to their website.







