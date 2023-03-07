Elk Rapids Superintendent Announces Resignation

The superintendent of Elk Rapids Schools has announced her resignation.

The news came during Monday night’s school board meeting, when Julie Brown announced during public comment that she is stepping down when her contract ends. The Board voted 5-2 to accept her resignation.

A social media petition calling to keep Brown brought more than 500 signatures, but Brown also asked the school board not to renew her contract.

Advertisement

Brown applied for a job with the Kingsley Schools last fall but was not chosen for that position. Her contract in Elk Rapids ends in June.

Brown did not respond to a request for comment.

The School Board President issued the following statement, which was also read at the board meeting:

In November 2022 Superintendent Brown notified board members, both verbally and through written communication, that she “was done” and that the board should focus on searching for the district’s next superintendent. Shortly thereafter, she applied for the superintendent position at Kingsley. Once her application became public, board members received inquiries from the public asking why our superintendent was interviewing for another job. Some members of the public told board members that Superintendent Brown said that the board was not renewing her contract and she did not know why. This statement was false; no action had been taken on the superintendent’s contract.

Advertisement

At this point, the superintendent’s only communication to the board about her contract was that she “was done”. If the superintendent had concerns about her contract and wanted it renewed, the proper channels were available for her to address those points with the board. Instead, the superintendent elected to ignore the board and engage with the public about her contract which was inappropriate. As was done with the superintendent’s original contract, updated terms could have been negotiated in private and then voted on at a public meeting. Around the time that the superintendent told board members that she “was done” a suggestion was made to engage in a facilitated process to improve the superintendent’s working relationship with the board. The superintendent responded that she was not interested. Since that time, board members have had to focus on what is best for the district going forward.

The board has never failed to pass any recommendation that the Superintendent has brought to the table. Board members have done their job of “criticize privately and praise publicly”. In contrast, the superintendent’s choice of fueling public pressure to generate support has instead generated false accusations against the board and a false narrative that has been a disservice to the reputation of the Elk Rapids Schools.

The board welcomes and respects community input. While certainly important, such input is but one factor under consideration. Due to privacy considerations and the nature of the job, board members have knowledge of some matters that the general community does not. We are elected to consider the entirety of our experience with the superintendent’s performance of the job requirements in determining what is the best way forward for the Elk Rapids Schools – students, staff and community members.

Whatever action is voted on tonight is the statement of the board and as this is a personnel matter, the board will not be commenting further on this matter.

-ER School Board President Jennie Brown