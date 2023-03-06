Tru by Hilton Officially Opens in Traverse City

A highly anticipated new hotel has finally opened in Traverse City.

Tru by Hilton is located on US-31 South behind McDonalds and is the first new hotel that’s come to Traverse City in several years.

The 90 room hotel is meant to market toward younger travelers with an energetic, but still relaxing environment.

Traverse City tourism says that they’re expecting this to help attract people year-round.

“Traverse City Tourism is always trying to find new ways to encourage people to come throughout the year, not just in the summertime. We know summertime is pretty well spoken for, but demand. But we’d like to see all three seasons strong here because that’s what keeps our economy viable, keeps people fully employed, keep small business in business. So that’s what we’re aiming to do and hopefully we can do it even better with this new property,” Trevor Tkach, TC Tourism President and CEO, says.

Traverse City Tourism says there are also a few more hotel projects on the horizon.