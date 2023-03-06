Traverse City Advances Towards Final City Approval for Recreational Marijuana Shops

Traverse City’s medical marijuana shops are getting much closer to being able to sell adult-use, or recreational, marijuana.

The city’s process is moving forward - and the clerk’s office is ready to start issuing those adult-use permits. That doesn’t mean the doors are ready to open on recreational sales, but they’re getting much closer.

In the works for years – Traverse City now has a finish line in sight for approving adult-use, recreational marijuana. “Pretty much dot the i’s, cross the t’s and then find recreational product,” says Jon Handzlik, General Manager at Lighthouse. “We’re getting there. We’re super close. So we almost now have our license. So the city approval still has a couple more boxes to check essentially before we get that license. But right now, we’re right there, right at the finish line, ready to cross and get that license.”

Advertisement

House of Dank Manager Ryan Greene says, “We heard from the city clerk that by March 10th, they plan to issue recreational licenses from the city.”

Recreational marijuana (Bill Froehlich)

City leaders took up the rules and limits for adult-use facilities about a year ago, and set the number of permits late last spring. Since then the Clerk’s office has been busy with opening the application process and reviewing those applications – and plans to issue permits as early as Friday. All 12 medical facilities in Traverse City applied for recreational permits, and there are four other applications as well, at last report from the city.

Handzlik says, “I can say that I can almost appreciate the time that we’ve been here in the learning aspect of things. I think it’s been nice having that buffer with medical right now before we jump into recreational full blown and trying to figure out what exactly our market needs, what our market wants.”

Managers at both House of Dank and Lighthouse both know that the city’s approval issuing that permit is just another step in the process. But they are inching closer to being able to sell adult use recreational marijuana. Greene says, “We’re easing our way there. You could say a lot of people think as March 10 hits is when the city issues a license that we’ll be selling that day, although there’s a few more steps behind it.

Advertisement

Recreational Marijuana (Bill Froehlich)

“We still have to go through the state. They have to do the state inspection. Then we get issued a recreational a license from the state. So we hope to be selling a few products anywhere between 14 to 21 days after we get issued the city license for A-U,” Greene says.

So, an adult-use license doesn’t mean the local shops will immediately have recreational products available. Handzlik says, “I still need that license first before I can actually purchase product and have it here within the facility. So once I get that, 24 hours, bam, I’m ready to go. As fast as it can be shipped. We can sell it.”

And shops say recreational sales will mean increased business – and a need for more help. Greene says at HOD, “We’ll have to hire some more staff for the more people that are going to be coming in. But also with products, we’ll have to order a lot of products. The amount of brands and companies that we carry here will double, if not triple. So definitely expect to see a lot more variety of products amongst our shows as soon as we make that flip.”

Handzlik adds, “I’m telling you, I want to hire right now. Unfortunately, I just don’t quite know the projections of how the store is going to look, how it’s going to operate and function right now. But maybe within two or three weeks’ time, we’re actually going to see a whole new staff of employees here.” But, he says, “We’re all super excited. I just I think we’re all a little bit nervous at how things are going to flow.”

Store managers are expecting state inspections sometime next week – with final approval coming shortly after. Handzlik expects that could be as soon as March 17th, and Greene says it may still be a week or two after the state makes its final visit.