Three People Arrested After One Woman Flees From Police

Three people are in custody after a woman refused to stop for police early Saturday morning, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were on patrol when they noticed a vehicle with an equipment violation near Mackinaw Trail and 13 Mile Road in LeRoy Township in Osceola County.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle but the driver sped away. They pursued the driver to a residence near 14 Mile and 220th Ave where the suspect fled on foot to a house, ignoring commands and refusing to come out of the house.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was identified as a 33-year-old woman and had several warrants out for her arrest including a felony warrant for possession of narcotics.

At the house, there were two other residents. A 67-year-old woman, and her 42-year-old son, which is also the suspect’s boyfriend. The woman and son refused to cooperate with deputies, denying the 33-year-old was there. Deputies say the residents were told about the felony warrant and investigation and were warned they could be charged for harboring a fugitive if deputies had to request a warrant to arrest the suspect.

Despite warnings, they continued to refuse to cooperate and the 42-year-old made threats to assault the law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were able to get a warrant and they entered the home to find the suspect hiding in bedding under a fitted sheet in the bedroom of the 67-year-old.

According to deputies, they were able to arrest the suspect after she briefly resisted, but without incident. Deputies then searched the suspect’s vehicle and found methamphetamine and two large knives.

She was lodged at the Osceola County Jail for possession methamphetamine, two counts carrying a concealed dangerous weapon, three counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer and one count fleeing and eluding a police officer.

The sheriff’s office says warrants were issued for the mother and son for harboring a fugitive and both were taken into custody at the Osceola County Jail without incident.

Names of all three are being withheld pending arraignment.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Reed City Police Department and Meceola Central Dispatch.







