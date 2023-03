Overturned truck The on-ramp from US 10 to northbound 127

A semi truck overturned on an on-ramp in Clare County, and officials are telling people not to stop and take pictures.

The accident happened on the eastbound US-10 ramp to southbound US-127 (Exit 89).

The statement from the Clare County Sheriff’s Department said: “Please stay away from the area please do not stop on US 127 to take pictures.”

