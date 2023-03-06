Sault Ste. Marie Man Arrested on Human Trafficking & Drug Charges

Cody Mathieu McCoy (Mike Bitnar)

A 30-year-old man from Sault Ste. Marie was arrested last week for human trafficking and other charges

Cody McCoy was arrested and charged Wednesday, Mar. 1 on 13 separate counts including human trafficking with forced labor, meth charges, and one criminal sexual assault.

TRIDENT detectives say they started their investigation into McCoy in fall of 2022. They say he had been supplying women with drugs in order to coerce them into sex. Detectives seized meth and prescription drugs from McCoy.

McCoy is a fourth offense habitual offender, and is currently out on bond.