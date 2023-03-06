Recent State Funding Could Help Fight Most Recent Wave of Invasive Species in Northern Michigan

Invasive Species projects across Michigan got some more funding from the state recently. The state announced last week they are awarding $3.6 million to fund 35 invasive species projects, including some right here in Northern Michigan.

Since 2014, the state has provided $5million in general funding for the Invasive Species Program to be used by partners, collaborators and universities to determine ways to detect and prevent invasive species throughout the state.

Some of that funding will find it’s way up north to deal with recent invasive species in the area such as the Woolly Adelgid and Didymo or Rock Snot problem in the Manistee and Boardman Rivers.

Manistee River

Woolly Adelgid grows on hemlocks and has been found all along the Lake Michigan shoreline and was recently discovered in Benzie County. Didymo or Rock Snot was recently found in the Manistee and Boardman Rivers.

The funding supports a project led by Oakland University to help researchers better understand how to clean, drain and dry gear to reduce the risk of it spreading. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says while the Didymo blooms have died down in the Manistee River, they could come back.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources Invasive Species Coordinator, Joanne Foreman, says they’ve found a new infestation of the Woolly Adelgid insect in Benzie County.

“We’ve provided money through the Mason Lake Conservation District. Those folks have been surveying for several years, but now they’ve also started being able to treat trees which is great because with this new infestation in Benzie County we really want to see action as soon as possible,” Foreman states.

They say the grants will support early detection and response efforts and hope to make big progress slowing the spread of invasive species across the state.

“Each year we see these rewards making a lot of difference. We’re really hoping to continue to strengthen the cooperative invasive species management areas and really hit those new and emerging species that are happening in Northern Michigan,” Foreman says.



