Michigan State Police Looking for Missing Man from Clare County

Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser, 26, from Clare County was reported missing March 4. Family has not seen Nasser since Dec. 2022 and neighbors haven’t seen him seen him since January of this year.

His mother passed away in February and he did not attend her memorial service. He has family in the Dearborn Heights area.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact The Mount Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.