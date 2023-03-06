Gaylord Man Arrested for Fleeing Troopers on Snowmobile

Jeremy Hartwick Burgett of Gaylord

Michigan State Police said a Gaylord man was arrested after fleeing from troopers on his snowmobile Saturday.

Gaylord Post troopers said they saw a snowmobile with an expired registration sticker heading south on West Otsego Lake Drive in Bagley Township. A trooper turned on the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the snowmobiler.

However, the snowmobiler fled on an unplowed trail off of Lake Manuka Road, troopers said.

The investigating trooper found the snowmobile parked outside some businesses, and after reviewing surveillance footage from the area, was able to identify the driver as 45-year-old Jeremy Hartwick Burgett of Gaylord.

An arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 27, and Burgett turned himself in at the Otsego County Jail on March 2. Burgett was arraigned on one count of flee and elude fourth degree.

His next scheduled court appearance is on March 9.