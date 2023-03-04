A fun day out on the ice in Chippewa County today!

The Second Annual St. Mary’s River Roar was held at the Cozy Corners in Barbeau on 14 inches of ice.

Think of go-carts on steroids!

St. Mary’s River Roar Brings Out Thrill Seekers

With speeds over 60 miles per hour at times, that’s what today’s main event was about.

Last year, the owners of the Cozy Corners wanted to bring more winter fun to the area, so they teamed up with Kewadin Casino to bring in the racers, and they were back tearing up the track!

In this small-knit community, it’s about helping each other out to make events like this work.

“We have thirty-three volunteers helping out today. All of Barbeau showed up pretty much to help, and I could not do it without any of them,” said Cozy Corners owner Sara Gordon. “It really is a collaboration between businesses and community. They all want stuff like this here. It really is amazing how much support we receive.”

Even the little ones got in some racing on their snowmobiles around a much smaller track.



