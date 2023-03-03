Top News: Missing Man Found, Says His Phone Was Broken - and More

Here’s a look at 10 of our top stories we posted this past week on 9and10news.com.

Troopers Say Missing Carp Lake Man Has Been Found

A search for a missing man ended happily. Matthew Chobany, 55, from Carp Lake, had not been seen since Feb. 22 and was not answering his phone. After state police and 9&10 sent out an alert, Chobany was located. He was downstate and his phone was not working, he said.

Local Veterans Groups Band Together to Raise Money for Dynamite the Clown

For more than six decades, Rudy Grahek, aka Dynamite the Clown, has been spreading joy to everyone he meets. Appearing in parades and even hosing Fox Kids Club in the 1990s, Dynamite has never shied away from an opportunity to make our days brighter. But now, after a hip injury, he needed some help.

Deputies Say Drunk Driver Crashed Into Thompsonville Bar

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office says a drunk driver crashed into the Laughing Horse Saloon in Thompsonville on Sunday. The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Benjamin Dennis Hoxsie of Traverse City. He was arraigned on Tuesday and given a $2,500 bond.

Arrest Made In Sex Crimes Investigation Reopened 10 Years Later

An East Jordan man was arrested for sex crimes after an investigation was reopened 10 years later. The original investigation started in 2012 after Michigan Children’s Protective Services received a tip. The suspect, Sean Michael Russell – now 44 years old – was arrested. That case was ultimately dismissed by the Charlevoix County Prosecutor.

Michigan AG Targeted in Threat to Kill Jewish Elected Officials

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she was a target in a recent plot to kill Jewish elected officials in the state. An unsealed criminal case revealed the FBI tracked down and arrested a heavily-armed man who threatened to kill all Jewish elected officials in Michigan on social media in February.

Deputies: 3 Drug Dealers Working Out of Kincheloe Restaurant Arrested

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says a large drug bust helped them take down three people involved in drug deals at a Kincheloe restaurant. They say several drug overdoses have been reported in the past few weeks, including the deadly overdose of a young Sault Ste. Marie man.

Ironton Shipwreck From 1894 Found in Lake Huron

Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton’s fate seems particularly cruel. The 191-foot (58-meter) cargo vessel collided with a grain hauler on a blustery night in September 1894, sinking both. The Ironton’s captain and six sailors clambered into a lifeboat, but it was dragged to the bottom before they could detach it from the ship. Only two crewmen survived. The gravesite long eluded shipwreck hunters - until now.

Today in History: Mackinac National Park Was Created

On March 3, 1875, Mackinac Island was named the second national park in the country, following in the footsteps of Yellowstone National Park. Not long after, it became a state park.

Indian River RV Park in Cheboygan County Named No. 1 Campground in America

Indian River RV Park in Cheboygan County has placed No. 1 on Campspot’s 10 Best Campground in America’s list for 2023. Campspot took reviews and booking information into account when nominating, and had campers vote on their favorite spot.

Here Are the Most Devastating Natural Disasters in Michigan History

Michigan is thought of as a relatively safe area when it comes to natural disasters. The state doesn’t see the hurricanes of the East Coast or the earthquakes and fires of California, for example. But while large-scale natural disasters are less common in Michigan, there have been plenty of historic events that stand out in the mind of Michiganders. This week we took a look at some of those.



















