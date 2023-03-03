Today in History: Mackinac National Park Was Created

Mackinac NATIONAL Park?

Yes, you read that correctly.

On March 3, 1875, Mackinac Island was named the second national park in the country, following in the footsteps of Yellowstone National Park.

Advertisement

President Ulysses S. Grant signed Senate Bill 28 on March 3 to “set aside a certain portion of the island of Mackinaw and the straits of Mackinaw, within the state of Michigan, as a national park”

It only existed as a national park for 20 years, however.

In 1895, after a military fort based on the island was decommissioned, Michigan Gov. John T. Rich requested that the state take control of the park. It then became Mackinac Island State Park, the first state park in Michigan!