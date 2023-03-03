Skip to Main
Local

Today in History: Mackinac National Park Was Created

9and10news Site Staff
Site Staff
03/03/2023 5:00 AM EST
Promo Image: Upper Peninsula Man Found Dead At Base Of Arch Rock, Mackinac Island

File photo: Arch Rock, Mackinac Island (910 Media Group)

Mackinac NATIONAL Park?

Yes, you read that correctly.

On March 3, 1875, Mackinac Island was named the second national park in the country, following in the footsteps of Yellowstone National Park.

Advertisement

President Ulysses S. Grant signed Senate Bill 28 on March 3 to “set aside a certain portion of the island of Mackinaw and the straits of Mackinaw, within the state of Michigan, as a national park”

It only existed as a national park for 20 years, however.

In 1895, after a military fort based on the island was decommissioned, Michigan Gov. John T. Rich requested that the state take control of the park. It then became Mackinac Island State Park, the first state park in Michigan!

In this article:
Mackinac Island, Mackinac County

Trending