Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Finding Fish Fry Fridays Challenging

Fridays during Lent mean fish fries, and one Northern Michigan church has to contend with the difficulty of getting fish this year.

Because of the new additions to the church, including a new fellowship hall and kitchen, Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church was equipped to feed the community for Lent.

This is the first year they’ve done a fish fry, and are doing it with a take-out fish fry.

About 200 people cam to last week’s fish fry and more are expected for Friday night.

The increased volume of people combined with supply chain issues made preparing for this fish fry is a challenge.

”When we were trying to source fish, they were out. So we a bunch of us had to drive all over Metro Detroit and Grand Rapids and so forth, and we’re ok and they’ll resupply and replenish. But there is certainly some stresses on the system,” Brad Lowran, Deputy Grand Knight, Knights of Columbus, said.

The supply chain issues have also made the pancake breakfast served every Sunday at church a challenge.