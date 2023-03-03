Rocket Fizz Is Helping Pets In Need This Saturday At ‘Puppapalooza’

Rocket Fizz and the Cherryland Humane Society are teaming up for their second “Puppapalooza” event to help support and find loving homes for dogs and cats in and around Northern Michigan.

It’s happening this Saturday, Mar. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rocket Fizz in Traverse City. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales to CHS to help with the care and placement of the area’s most in need pets

Here to tell us all about “Puppapalooza” event are Naomi and Kate from Cherryland Humane Society...and their furry friend Gladys!