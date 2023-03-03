Road Commissioners React to Work Zone Fatal Crash in Van Buren County

A tragic crash in a work zone leaves one road worker dead Friday.

It happened around 10 a.m. on County Road 681 near 48th Avenue in Van Buren County. The Van Buren County Road Commission had established a work zone with 58-year-old Rene Rangel directing traffic. That’s when a dodge pickup rear ended a chevy pickup truck before hitting and killing Rene while he was holding a traffic control sign.

It’s a loss felt through the road commission community.

“He’s the guy protecting his crew. He’s the first one they come in contact with. So there’s so much on his plate to watch and to not see this car coming. It’s just it’s really sad. If you see those signs up there, just please slow down. Obey the speed signs coming into any kind of construction zone,” Dave Bondie, Superintendent for the Clare County Road Commission, says.

Michigan State Police tweeted that it’s believed drugs are a factor in the crash.