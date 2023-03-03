Moomers Homemade Ice Cream Walks Down Memory Lane to Kick off their 26th Season

Moomers Homemade Ice Cream kicks off its 26th season on Friday.

Twenty-six years ago, Nancy Plummer and her husband opened Moomers Homemade Ice Cream five miles outside Traverse City on their dairy farm.

“I was in high school, so I’m like, My mom and dad are crazy. They’re going to start an ice cream parlor kind of after a whole career,” John Plummer, Nancy’s son, and co-owner of Moomers Homemade Ice Cream. “Lo and behold, during college, I thought I could go back and work with my folks and my family.”

Moomers quickly grew from scooping ice cream out of the storefront to wholesale.

“I would put ice cream in a cooler in the back of my car. I deliver it to whatever company. Then we grew into our first delivery truck, and now we have two delivery trucks,” said Plummer.

But the foundation of what moomers was built on has stayed the same, Nancy Plummer kids, now co-owners.

“I hope she continues to be proud of what we do and how we run things,” explained Plummer. “We can maintain and still have a family focus, both our family, but also a focus on guests and customer and their families and their experience here at Moomers.

“I like to try and get here once a month, and in the summertime, more often, I bring the family with me, so it’s a fun time for them just to sit and have ice cream and look at the cows,” said Randy Schlee customer at Moomers.

A new season at Moomers means new flavors, including Pep in Your Step, Summer Sugar, Big Whooper and Scotchie Highland.

When you get your scoop or a few, remember the kids behind the counter are part of the Moomers experience.

“we’re a lot of a lot of employees first jobs, and we feel as if it’s our community duty to help teach and train and show those potential employees or those future employees that these are things that we expect at Moomers, but also these are some of the skill sets that you may need down the road,” said Plummer.