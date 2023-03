Iron Golem Games In Marquette Has All Your Tabletop Gaming Needs

The Lake Superior Community Partnership recently assisted Iron Golem Games with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their first anniversary.

Iron Golem Games is Marquette’s premiere location for tabletop games. They feature a selection of Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, Games Workshop products as well as all the accessories you need for gaming. They can also help you host your gaming event.

Here to talk with us from Iron Golem Games is Joseph Baker.