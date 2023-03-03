BrewVine: Kingsley Local Brewing

People of the community are thrilled that the new downtown business is officially open.

Kingsley Local Brewing showcases a variety of beer from their sister brewery, The Workshop in Traverse City. The Kingsley location will soon offer their own in-house creations.

While the taproom does not offer their own food menu, customers are free to bring any food of their own they would like to enjoy. If you like pizza, you can pick up the “pepperphoni!”

Papano’s Pizza is right across the street, so the taproom has a phone that rings right into Papano’s Pizza!

For more information, follow Kingsley Local Brewing on Facebook.