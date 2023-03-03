A Doctor From Michigan is Changing the World With Brain Gene Therapy

Dr. Ryan Gilbert is a biomedical engineer, professor, and research health scientist that is at the forefront on the fight against diseases and ailments.

His critical work focuses on engineering solutions to the problems that plague humankind. One such project is a search for a way to make Alzheimer’s disease more manageable and to potentially eradicate the detrimental disease that effects so many people across the globe.

All of this great work stems from Dr. Gilberts expertise in Brain Gene Therapy, a fascinating field that uses biomedical engineering strategies to solve mental ailments. Dr. Gilbert is now consulted across the country as a reliable expert in the field, it all getting started with his time at Chippewa Hills in Mt. Pleasant.

For more information on Dr. Gilbert and to review some of his many published articles visit Dr. Gilbert’s Scholar resource article.