What’s Happening In Northern Michigan: March Events to Ring in Spring

Erin Murphy from the West Michigan Tourist Association is back with activities to start March off right.

Bonobo Winery - Trivia Night

Tomorrow is Trivia Night at Bonobo Winery in Traverse City. Put together your team of 6 and battle head to head against other teams in 4 rounds of questions about general knowledge, sports, Earth, and of course, wine! There will be some awesome prizes up for grabs, and of course, delicious wine and small plates available for purchase. Trivia starts at 6:30pm and is free to play, and it’s all happening tomorrow, Friday, March 3rd.

Mackinaw City Chamber - Winterfest

You’ll want to head to Mackinaw City for the 30th Annual Winter Fest, happening on Saturday, March 4th. The annual Outhouse Race is taking place at the Shepler’s parking lot at 2pm. This novelty event starts with the parade of outhouses which proves to be creative, colorful and entertaining – it’s a must see! Then following the parade, see teams of 5 race the outhouses against each other to win cash prizes. There will also be an obstacle course for kids at Mackinaw Crossings, and other great events happening throughout the day on the 4th. Visit the Mackinaw City Chamber website for more information.

Elk Rapids Chamber & Visit Charlevoix - Frostbite Trail

And finally, you can take the Frostbite trail from Charlevoix to Elk Rapids during their Winter Cask, Flask, and Fork Experience! The event takes place on Saturday, March 11th from 1-6pm, and features a tasting menu from 8 different locations around Antrim County. Cost to enjoy these delicious treats is $10 per person at each location, and a full list of participating destinations can be found on the Visit Charlevoix website.