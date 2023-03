This week, We’re Offscript with Tudor Dixon.

Lauren Scafidi sits down one-on-one with Tudor and finds out what a day in the life looks like, expert advice from her kids about the best ways to score a snow day, and motivation to get back on track no matter what life throws your way.

You can also enjoy this podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and SoundCloud.

New ‘We’re Offscript’ episodes are released every Thursday at noon.