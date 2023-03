The Broadway Theatre in Mount Pleasant will become a bit more whimsical as the Broadway Playhouse Kids presents Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’. Running March 10-12 and the 17-19, the community will have multiple opportunities to support this talented group of young performers as they bring the show to life on the stage.

Performers at Broadway Theatre (DmitryErofeev@LaDimPhoto)

For more information such as showtimes and to reserve tickets visit the Friends of the Broadway website.