Northwestern Michigan College’s Aviation Program to Hopefully Get $4 Million

Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City is expecting funding as well.

Traverse Connect is recognizing Senator John Damoose for securing almost $4 million for the college’s aviation program.

The money will go toward expanding their hangar and purchasing new aircrafts.

Traverse Connect say it’s important to see that money coming up north.

“As many people know, we have a little bit of a pilot shortage. And NMC’s program is one of those key economic development workforce development programs that is going to this expansion will help support that,” Warren Call, Traverse Connect President and CEO.

The legislation has now headed to Governor Whitmer’s desk for a likely signature.