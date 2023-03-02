New Bill Could Grant North Central Michigan College $10 Million for Improvements

North Central Michigan College is looking forward to an opportunity to expand.

The Senate and Michigan House of Representatives approved $10 million for the college.

The money would go towards their career and technical education enhancement project. This includes renovations of their now 59 year old technology building and the existing health education and science center.

“These are all areas that we were intentionally chosen to meet community workforce needs. So, you know, many people know there’s severe nursing shortages and other health care professionals. We’ve got manufacturers in the area who can’t find skilled workforce so it was very intentional that we picked these areas,” Chelsea Platte, NCMC Vice President of Advancement.

The bill now waits for final approval from Governor Whitmer, which could come by the end of the week.