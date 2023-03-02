Indian River RV Park in Cheboygan County Listed as Number One Campground in America

A campground in Northern Michigan has gained a huge achievement.

Indian River RV Park in Cheboygan County has placed number one on Campspot’s 10 Best Campground in America’s list for 2023

Campspot took reviews and booking information into account when nominating and had campers vote on their favorite spot.

The RV Park was purchased by the Deppe family only a few years ago, and they’re proud to have this stand as a testament to their hard work.

“They turned it over to our customers and said ‘you guys vote. Which one of these is do you think is the best?’ And our customers just really dogpiled the voting process and took care of us. So it’s nice when you take care of other people and then they take care of you,” Terrell Deppe, Indian River RV Resort Co-Owner, said.

Indian River RV Resort is open May 1 through Sept. 30, and if you would like to make a reservation, click here.