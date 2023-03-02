Doula Training Is Coming To Michigan In May

As of January 1, 2023, there is a new birthing options for individuals and their families that will be covered by Medicaid, Doula services.

A Doula provides support to those going through the birthing process in addition to the individuals medical physician. Doulas even provide support in the postpartum phase where many other birthing professionals are no longer involved in to process.

We spoke with Savanah Cool, the director of the Great Start Collaborative and Parent Coalition of Charlevoix, Emmet, and Northern Antrim Counties. The organization is using the the Medicaid announcement to hold Doula training for those interested in entering the field in May 2023 in Boyne City. For more information visit the Great Start Collaborative website.