Beauty And The City Brings Vegan Makeup Options To The Masses

Beauty and the City is a company that believes people should not have to sacrifice quality for ease of use.

The beauty company specializes in providing vegan products for those with allergies or for the consumer that does not want animal byproducts in their cosmetics. But the steadfast approach to quality ingredients does not stop at make-up, they also offer a variety of skin care products designed with the same approach.

For those that like to change up their look with the season, the ‘Beauty Box’ is a subscription service that provides new seasonal products that allow for quick application. For more information or to try the products and services out for yourself visit the Beauty and the City website.