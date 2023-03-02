Arrest Made In Sex Crimes Investigation Reopened 10 Years Later

Sean Michael Russell

An East Jordan man was arrested for sex crimes after an investigation was reopened 10 years later.

The original investigation started in 2012 after Michigan Children’s Protective Services received a tip. The suspect, Sean Michael Russell – now 44 years old – was arrested. That case was ultimately dismissed by the Charlevoix County Prosecutor.

In September 2022 a trooper from the Gaylord Post reopened the complaint against Russell at the victim’s request. Charges were issued by the current Charlevoix County prosecutor and Russell was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 28 of this year.

On Thursday, he was arraigned on one count Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree (Victim Under 13), one count Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree, and one count Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree. His bond was set at $25,000, and he’s due back in court on Apr. 4.