Advocates for Juvenile Detention, Treatment Center in Northern Michigan Asks for State Funding

Probate and Family Judge Marian Kromkowski of Leelanau County, said she was among seven people who made the trip to Lansing, hoping to grab a cut of the $9 billion state budget surplus.

“There’s no question there’s a need there’s no question there’s no services north of Midland. And there’s no question that there is money available to the state currently has a surplus that may or may not be available much longer,” said Kromkowski.

Kromkowski said they are asking the state to fund up to $50 million for construction of just the building.

“In Northern Michigan, we’re part of the state of Michigan. And if we have no facility at all that is not equitable, it’s not fair, it’s not right. And it’s leaving the families and youth in our part of the state without the help that they deserve,” said Kromkowski.

Kromkowski said struggling juveniles and families are constantly separated because they have to ship youth downstate or even out of state.

She said this will help not only all of Northern Michigan but the state as a whole.

“We have a plan to offer to the state. We want to be the model program, court operated, residential treatment center, short term detention that we can operate. We know the youth, we know the family, and we can be involved to make sure that things go properly,” said Kromkowski.

Grand Traverse Probate and Family Judge Jennifer Whitten was the other judge that visited lansing.

Whitten said lawmakers seemed receptive.

“Some additional information was requested. So we’re kind of gathering some more data to send to them. So just continued communication with the state reps to try to move forward and try to get funding from the state,” said Whitten.