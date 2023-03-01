‘Stand Up For Great Lakes’ Brings An 8 Year Journey To An Epic Finale

Jeff, Kwin, and Joe are well known to 9&10 viewers as we have documented their quest to traverse all five of the Great Lakes on pabbleboards over the past eight years.

The only remaining leg of their journey is to cross Lake Ontario, which they are currently preparing to do bringing their challenge to an epic conclusion. The trio of paddleboarders are passion about preserving the beauty and majesty of the Great Lakes through their non-profit ‘Stand Up for Great Lakes” which donates to organizations that work tirelessly to preserve the great lakes for generations to come.

For more information on their crossing of Lake Ontario and to support their efforts visit the Stand Up for Great Lakes website.