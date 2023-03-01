MSU Announces Safety Updates Following Feb. 13 Shooting

Michigan State University announced several new safety measures after getting feedback from public safety officials, campus leaders, faculty, staff and students. Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff says the university will also seek an external review of MSU’s response to the Feb. 13 shooting.

“The actions we are outlining today position us on a path to reclaim our sense of safety that was so violently taken away from our community,” said Woodruff. “These steps will provide more robust security on campus while better preparing our community to respond in these unfortunate situations.”

Improvements are focused on four areas:

Building access – Starting Mar. 13, most buildings on campus will require key card access.

Door locks – 1300 classrooms on campus will be outfitted with locks that allow instructors to secure classrooms. First responders will still be able to enter if there’s an emergency. MSU says they’re looking to install all these locks by the fall semester.

Cameras – 2,000 security cameras will be added to buildings and Green Light phones on campus. MSU Police and Public Safety will also centralize how they monitor cameras and security systems.

Training – MSU’s active violence training will now be mandatory for all students, faculty and staff starting in the fall.

The university will also look at any additional steps recommended from the third-party review of its response on Feb. 13.