Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity Deconstruction Team Ready to Help you with your Home Improvement Projects

The Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity Deconstruction Team can help you with home improvement projects.

They’ll remove interior fixtures in your home you no longer want, free of charge.

Some items the deconstruction team removes include vanity tops, doors and cupboards.

Then the items are sold at the Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity Restore.

“You don’t know how many times people have walked in here and see some of the stuff we pull out of houses, and they just glow because they can afford it,” said Terry Kimble, Employee at the Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity Restore. “You go to a retail store and buy what we sell. It can be four or five times as much as what we sell it for.”

“We had one family that had a brand new baby, and they came in, and they had just purchased their first house and had a problem with their septic tank and came in here looking for it,” explained Barbara Seabolt, Executive Director at Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity Restore. “Then their furnace started to go out. So they found the motor on an older model furnace that we had taken out of a deconstruction project that fits their furnace, and they could get by through the winter.”

Some items from the deconstruction projects are perfect for homes built by Habitat for Humanity.

A plan that benefits everyone from the person doing the remodel to the lucky new owner of the recycled item.

“We like everything to be a win, win, win so that everybody gets something out of it that’s impacting the community,” said Seabolt.

You can contact the Mecosta County Habitat for Humanity Deconstruction Team at 231-629-8700.