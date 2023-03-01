March Weather Outlook

March 1 marks the first day of Meteorological Spring! That means our temperatures will start trending upwards.

Many areas in Northern Michigan, start the month with high temperatures in the lower 30s. By the end of the month of March, we start to feel temperatures in the low to mid-40s during the day.

The weather outlook this month has Northern Michigan leaning below average in terms of temperature and precipitation at times.

Advertisement

The first part of the month, March 7 through 11, is expected to have equal chances of temperatures being above or below average. The rest of the country will have places much above average and below average. On the other hand, precipitation for the same time frame is expected to be above average.

CPC March Outlook

CPC March Outlook

As we move closer to mid-March, the conditions flip as our temperatures are expected to be below average, with chances of precipitation leveling out with equal chances of above or below normal. While Michigan has equal chances, much of the United States is expected to have above average precipitation.

CPC March Outlook

CPC March Outlook

It is important to remember that the average accounts for highs and lows both, including extremes. Each day we could have temperatures that are close to normal, but there could be a cold spell that gives us colder temperatures for just one or two days that could alter the average.

For example, with 18 days in the month of March being at or above 40°, and 20 days at or below 20° overnight, the average temperature in March for the Houghton Lake area is roughly 30°. But the average high temperature is about 40° while the average low is about 19°. If there were even 6 more days of temperatures of 38° instead of over 40°, it drops the average high temperature by 1°. How much it drops below average depends on how much cooler some days end up being.

Advertisement





March Temp./Precip. Averages Across Northern Michigan

Sault Ste. Marie: 26.7°, 1.81 inches

East Jordan: 32°, 1.54 inches

Manistee: 34°, 2.22 inches

Big Rapids: 31°, 2,57 inches





Stay up-to-date on the latest weather conditions on our weather page and the Doppler 9&10 Weather App.

Advertisement











