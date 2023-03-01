Cherryland Electric Announces New CEO

New leadership has been announced for a Northern Michigan cooperative.

Cherryland Electric has announced a new chief executive officer. Rachel Johnson has served as the cooperative’s member relations manager for the past 10 years.

Johnson has been instrumental in implementing various programs for Cherryland and is excited to start her new role.

“One of the things I feel really blessed with is that I am having the opportunity to lead a co-op that’s been so well led for so many years. We have an awesome team here and under Tony’s leadership we have done great things and we’re in a really great place and I feel really lucky to get the chance to be a part of that going into the future,” Johnson says.

Johnson will assume CEO responsibilities when the current General Manager, Tony Anderson, retires in June.